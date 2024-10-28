DC early voting begins as 2024 presidential elections head into final stretch

D.C. early voting began Monday and lasts through November 3rd as the nation heads into the final stretch ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

It’s no surprise who D.C. will likely go for in the 2024 presidential race, being a historically Democratic city. However, there may be some surprises to how voters choose in the 2024 local D.C. ballot. This includes whether voters decide in favor of Initiative 83.

Both the D.C. democrats and Republicans have already come out against the initiative, which seems to pit the city’s political establishment against what the Washington Post says are some 76,000 registered Independents.

Initiative 83 would do two things: open the primary to thousands of Independents and implement rank choice voting.

The District currently has closed primaries, meaning you have to be a registered member of a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary or nominating contest.

When it comes to ranked choice voting in the District, that would mean the candidate up for election would have to actually win at least 50% of the vote to win the race instead of just winning a plurality.

Several elected leaders and officials agree with bringing ranked choice voting to the District, but disagree the measure should be included with the move to open primaries.

There are also important local races going on, including the race for outgoing Ward 7 Councilmember and former Mayor, Vincent Gray’s seat. Gray recently announced he’d be abstaining from legislative votes or council matters, revealing he has early onset dementia.

In the race for Ward 8, Councilmember Trayon White, who is still facing a federal bribery charge, is expected to win re-election. Other council seats and congressional representation are also up for votes.

D.C. early voting will continue until Sunday, November 3rd. Polls are open for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until then.