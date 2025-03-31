Body camera footage: Woman struck, killed on I-495 after running from stolen vehicle

The Brief A woman fleeing from a stolen car was struck and killed on I-495 in Prince George’s County last month. After crashing the stolen car, the woman ran away and was hit by two passing vehicles. The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released footage of the body-worn camera Monday.



The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division has released body work camera footage from a fatal police-involved pedestrian crash that occurred in Prince George’s County last month.

What we know:

On February 1, 2025, officers discovered a stolen car on Oxon Hill Road linked to an earlier carjacking.

Officials observed a woman entering the stolen car, and attempted to stop her. She fled the lot before crashing the vehicle.

Then, the woman jumped out of the car, ran away, and was struck by two passing cars while crossing I-495. She died on the highway. The woman has been identified as 23-year-old Aniyah Redd.

The drivers of both cars were not injured.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal pedestrian collision.