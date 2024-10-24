DC Councilmember Vincent C. Gray to stop casting council votes due to dementia

Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent C. Gray announced Thursday that he would no longer vote on legislation due to early-stage dementia.

Gray, 81, has just 68 days left in office. He is not seeking reelection due to health problems.

"This is not an easy decision, but it is the right decision," Gray said in a statement. "It is my duty to represent the best interests of District residents, often on complex matters. I do not want to cast a vote on an issue which I may not be able to fully consider."

The former D.C. mayor is reportedly "extremely fragile" after suffering "at least four strokes since November 2021," according to The Washington Post.