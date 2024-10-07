2024 Presidential Election in DC: How to vote, voter registration, what's on the ballot & more

The Brief Mail ballot drop boxes open in D.C. on October 11. D.C. voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot in the presidential election, as well as local races and a ballot initiative to introduce semi-open primaries in the District. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, November 5.



While District of Columbia residents now participate in presidential elections, this wasn’t always the case. For many years, Washington, DC, residents were denied the right to vote for President, gaining this privilege only in 1961 with the passage of the 23rd Amendment.

How to vote early in DC

Early in-person voting for the Nov. 5 presidential election begins on Monday, Oct. 28 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3 in D.C.

There are 25 voting locations that will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Those locations are:

Columbia Heights Community Center - Gymnasium

Prince Hall Center for the Performing Arts (Masonic Temple)

Georgetown Neighborhood Library

Stead Recreation Center - Multi-Purpose Room

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library - Great Hall

West End Public Library - Meeting Room

Chevy Chase Community Center

Cleveland Park Library - Multi-Purpose Room

University of the District of Columbia

Takoma Community Center

Raymond Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Emery Heights Community Center - Gymnasium

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Woodridge Neighborhood Library

Walker-Jones MS/RH Terrell Recreation Center - Gymnasium

King Greenleaf Recreation Center

Sherwood Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Deanwood Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Hillcrest Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Rosedale Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Bald Eagle Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Arthur Capper Community Center - Gymnasium

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Fort Stanton Recreation Center - Gymnasium

D.C. voters can vote at any early voting center. For a detailed list and maps showing early voting centers, click here .

For same-day voter registration, bring proof of residence to a voting center.

How to vote with mail-in ballot in DC

All eligible D.C. voters should receive a mail-in ballot from the D.C. Board of Elections a few weeks before the election. If you haven’t received your mail-in ballot, check your voter registration status her e and contact your local election office.

Requests for mail-in ballots must be received no later than Oct. 21, 15 days before the election.

Your mail-in ballot packet should come with your ballot, a secrecy sleeve, a postage-prepaid return ballot envelope and an instruction sheet with your ‘I Voted’ sticker.

To vote, fill out the ballot in blue or black ink and place the ballot into the secrecy sleeve, and seal the secrecy sleeve into the return ballot envelope.

First-time voters should also include a copy of a current and valid government-issued photo ID or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government‐issued document that shows your name and address.

Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted. You can also drop your voted mail-in ballot in any ballot drop box at any time beginning on Friday, Oct.11 until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

How to vote in person in DC

In Washington, D.C., voters can cast a live ballot by completing Same-Day Registration or updating their information at their assigned precinct.

Same-Day Registration:

If you are not registered, you can register at any voting center with acceptable proof of residence. Acceptable forms include:Current DC DMV-issued IDRecent bank statement or utility bill (dated within 90 days)Lease or government document with your name and address

Current DC DMV-issued ID

Recent bank statement or utility bill (dated within 90 days)

Lease or government document with your name and address

Voting Process:

After providing proof of residence, you’ll complete a Registration Update Form and receive a live ballot.

If proof of residence is not provided, you will vote a Special Ballot and must present acceptable proof to have it counted by 5 p.m. on the Thursday after Election Day.

When are polls open in DC?

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot

Voters in D.C. will see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the 2024 ballot for president alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, even though he dropped out of the race in August.

Aside from casting their ballot for the presidential race, voters in the District will be weighing in on local races, as well as a ballot initiative.

We're keeping an eye on some races for shadow seats in D.C.:

U.S. Shadow Senator District of Columbia

Ankit Jain, Democratic Party

Nelson Rimensnyder, Republican Party

U.S. Shadow Representative District of Columbia

Oye Owolewa, Democratic Party

Ciprian Ivanof, Republican Party

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is running for an 18th term, with Republican Myrtle Patricia Alexander and Statehood Green party candidate Kymone Freeman running against her.

For D.C. Council, we're keeping an eye on the Ward 8 election after Councilmember Trayon White was charged with bribery following a federal investigation. White hasn't commented publicly about his court case, but has said he's staying on the ballot. Republican Nate Derenge is challenging White in Ward 8.

Also on the ballot for D.C. voters is Initiative 83, which could open up D.C.'s primaries to independent voters and institute ranked-choice voting.

That means D.C. voters would be allowed to rank up to five candidates in the order of their preference. Supporters of the initiative say it would make "politicians work harder for every vote." But critics say it would be confusing to voters in D.C. who aren't used to ranked-choice voting.