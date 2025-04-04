The Brief Tommy M. bought the winning ticket at Tenley Market on Wisconsin Avenue for the March 26 drawing. The winning numbers were 5, 20, 29, 39, 53, with a Powerball of 6, matching all five white balls. Tommy plans to save for retirement and take a well-deserved vacation.



A Washington, D.C. man won a $1 million Powerball prize that he says was predicated by a dream.

Tommy M. bought the lucky ticket at the Tenley Market on Wisconsin Avenue for the March 26 drawing.

He had been coping with the loss of his mother, whom he had cared for, and shared with D.C. Lottery officials that he had a dream in which he envisioned receiving a significant sum of money.

"It hit me hard, I lost my mom and my dog within a short timeframe," he said. "But, I had a dream just the other day. It told me I was going to be a millionaire. And here it is. It’s real!"

The winning numbers for the March 26 Powerball drawing were 5, 20, 29, 39, 53, with a Powerball number of 6. Tommy's ticket matched all five white ball numbers.

DC man wins $1 million Powerball prize after dream prediction

Jackpot history at Tenley Market

The owners of Tenley Market are no strangers to winning jackpots. The business was also the place of purchase for a $1 million winning scratcher in 2014, and a $25,000 A Year for Life prize in 2016.

Tommy tells officials that he plans to take a vacation and save for life after retirement.