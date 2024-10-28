DC Early Voting 2024: List of 25 early voting locations

Early voting has kicked off in D.C. and will last until November 3.

There are 25 voting locations that will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Those locations are:

Columbia Heights Community Center - Gymnasium

Prince Hall Center for the Performing Arts (Masonic Temple)

Georgetown Neighborhood Library

Stead Recreation Center - Multi-Purpose Room

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library - Great Hall

West End Public Library - Meeting Room

Chevy Chase Community Center

Cleveland Park Library - Multi-Purpose Room

University of the District of Columbia

Takoma Community Center

Raymond Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Emery Heights Community Center - Gymnasium

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Woodridge Neighborhood Library

Walker-Jones MS/RH Terrell Recreation Center - Gymnasium

King Greenleaf Recreation Center

Sherwood Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Deanwood Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Hillcrest Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Rosedale Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Bald Eagle Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Arthur Capper Community Center - Gymnasium

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center - Gymnasium

Fort Stanton Recreation Center - Gymnasium

How to vote via mail-in ballot in DC

If you're voting via mail-in ballot, you can mail your ballot to your local election office, or you can drop your ballot in any ballot drop box. You can view the list of drop box locations here.

On Election Day, D.C. voters can cast their ballots at any voting center. Here are all of the voting centers that will be open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.