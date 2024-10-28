DC Early Voting 2024: List of 25 early voting locations
WASHINGTON - Early voting has kicked off in D.C. and will last until November 3.
There are 25 voting locations that will be open between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Those locations are:
- Columbia Heights Community Center - Gymnasium
- Prince Hall Center for the Performing Arts (Masonic Temple)
- Georgetown Neighborhood Library
- Stead Recreation Center - Multi-Purpose Room
- Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library - Great Hall
- West End Public Library - Meeting Room
- Chevy Chase Community Center
- Cleveland Park Library - Multi-Purpose Room
- University of the District of Columbia
- Takoma Community Center
- Raymond Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Emery Heights Community Center - Gymnasium
- Turkey Thicket Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Woodridge Neighborhood Library
- Walker-Jones MS/RH Terrell Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- King Greenleaf Recreation Center
- Sherwood Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Benning Stoddert Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Deanwood Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Hillcrest Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Rosedale Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Bald Eagle Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Arthur Capper Community Center - Gymnasium
- Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center - Gymnasium
- Fort Stanton Recreation Center - Gymnasium
How to vote via mail-in ballot in DC
If you're voting via mail-in ballot, you can mail your ballot to your local election office, or you can drop your ballot in any ballot drop box. You can view the list of drop box locations here.
How to vote on Election Day in DC
On Election Day, D.C. voters can cast their ballots at any voting center. Here are all of the voting centers that will be open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.