DC COVID cases are dropping, residents have mixed feelings about returning to normalcy

The big picture with COVID appears to be changing.

Across the board, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down from just a month ago.

Earlier this week, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rescinded the requirement for restaurants to check vaccination status and announced upcoming changes to indoor masking.

FOX 5 spoke with people today who have mixed feelings about these changes.

"I think people are more in a rush to get back to normal times, but I don’t think we’re there yet," said Aisha Muhhamad. "Obviously, it’s getting warmer out, people want to be out, just get back to normal, have restaurants, outside and outdoor eating, and I get that. But I think we should still be safe."

Some are concerned that it’s too soon to get rid of mask and vaccine requirements.

Kim Hinton lives in Prince George’s County and says she’s more comfortable going out than she was even a month ago.

"I’m the type of person, I do like to go out, but since the pandemic, I have been in the house. Like go to work, come home. But now, I’m kind of venturing back out just a little bit," she said.

FOX 5 spoke with Gigi Gronvall with Johns Hopkins Center for Health security who expressed a little concern about some of the decisions being made right now. She believes we’re a few weeks away from a full normal.

This desire for a little more time is something echoed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which said Wednesday some new masking guidance could come in weeks — not now.

Gronvall wants to see more kids vaccinated, 0-18, and a higher availability of antiviral drugs. "I totally appreciate why people want to be done with this and go to a different time, but wanting that doesn’t make it so," she said.

Some federal agencies are starting the process of bringing back workers. The Department of Agriculture sent notices to an unknown number of Forest Service employees to come back by late March.

The Social Security Administration came up with agreements with its unions for returning, indicating an early April return date for field offices.

This is good news for downtown restaurants like Beuchert’s Saloon on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The owner, Andrew Markert, tells FOX 5 business dropped 50% last month but is bouncing back.

"They are all very happy that we’re back and back in the capacity that we are. We do have a small dining room, and small restaurant, but we also have a dining space for those who aren’t inclined to dine inside. For the most part, I think people are pretty cool dining inside with the masks on," Markert said.

Markert is optimistic about a citywide bounce back, so much so that he’s expanding and opening two other restaurants. He's taking over a space of a place that closed when the pandemic began.