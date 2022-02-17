Legislation to reinstate vaccine mandate in DC tossed

The legislation to reinstate the vaccine mandate in D.C. has been withdrawn from the council.

Councilmember Brianne Nadeau released a statement via Twitter on Thursday saying the council wouldn't be able to get enough votes to pass the emergency measure.

Nadeau and others drafted the legislation after the mayor did away with the vaccine mandate a month after she put it in place.

"Earlier this week the council, and the public, were blindsided by the mayor’s decision to rescind her order requiring proof of vaccination in certain establishments and facilities," Nadeau wrote in a statement. "In response, I heard from parents, workers, residents who are immunocompromised, and many others who simply believe it is too soon to make this change … Too often, lately, the Council has become engaged in political battles with the mayor over what I believe to be common-sense measures and good policy. All we are asking for is some transparency and dialogue during one of the most critical moments in the history of our city."

Nadeau says nearly 75% of residents supported the vaccine requirement.