DC Council proposes $620M public-private partnership to expand Audi Field

The Brief The D.C. Council has introduced a new proposal for a $620 million expansion of Audi Field. The proposed legislation calls for adding a new roof and 8,000 additional seats to the stadium. It also calls for introducing an all-weather canopy.



The D.C. Council has introduced a new proposal for a $620 million expansion of Audi Field, marking the latest major investment plan for sports facilities in the District.

The proposed legislation calls for adding a new roof and 8,000 additional seats to the stadium, which would bring its total capacity to 28,000 fans. It also calls for introducing an all-weather canopy.

Under the plan, a $300 million municipal contribution combined with a $320 million investment from the franchise will bankroll the venue's modernization.

What they're saying:

Supporters say the project aims to transform the stadium into a year-round, climate-controlled sports and concert venue capable of hosting 100 more events annually. The bill also enables D.C. United to construct 467 new housing units, which would include affordable and senior housing.

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"They want to increase the size of the stadium, not hugely, and to pay for that and some other upgrades, the city would front them the money," D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told FOX 5. Mendelson added that he expects a full public hearing on the plan sometime this fall.

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The proposal follows several other significant sports investments by D.C. lawmakers, who have already committed $1.1 billion to a new Commanders stadium, $515 million to purchase and renovate Capital One Arena and $350 million for improvements at Nationals Park.

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Some council members are withholding judgment until they review the specifics.

"I haven’t seen the legislation, so I look forward to seeing it. It’s intriguing, but I’m not ready to take a position on it," Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen told FOX 5.

Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto noted that the proposal is "part of our larger conversation on ensuring that D.C. is an excellent place for sports."

While residents expressed excitement over keeping major events centrally located within the District, some voiced concerns regarding public expenditure to FOX 5.

A spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser offered no comment on the plan.