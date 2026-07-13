Woman dead after domestic related shooting between husband and wife in Fairfax County, police say

The Brief A woman was shot and killed in a domestic‑related incident involving a husband and wife. Officers found her with gunshot wounds inside a home on Washington Brice Road. A suspect was detained and detectives are continuing their investigation.



Fairfax County Police say a woman was shot and killed Sunday night in what investigators describe as a domestic‑related incident involving a husband and wife.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Washington Brice Road in Fair Oaks, where they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

In an early morning update Monday, Deputy Chief Hooke said a suspect has been detained and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Woman dead after domestic related shooting in Fairfax County, police say