The Brief Fairfax County parents expressed frustration over proposed school boundary changes. The proposal would reassign nearly 1,800 students to a new school. Parents spoke out at a public meeting with school officials.



Fairfax County school leaders are considering major boundary changes that could affect where thousands of students go to school as the district prepares to open its first new high school in 20 years.

What we know:

A public meeting took place at Luther Jackson Middle School Monday evening, where school officials gathered to hear public comment on the superintendent's proposed plan.

For many families, the frustration began before the meeting even started, with parents noting that holding the event in Falls Church was inconvenient because most affected families live on the opposite side of the county.

Under the current proposal, the boundary lines would be redrawn to accommodate the opening of Skyview High School.

READ MORE | Skyview High School boundary proposals narrowed to one

The changes, which are set to take effect for the 2027-28 school year, would reassign nearly 1,800 students to the new school.

The adjustment would impact five school pyramids:

Centreville

Chantilly

Oakton

South Lakes

Westfield

While district leaders said that the redrawn lines are strictly intended to ease school overcrowding, the public comment was heavily stacked against the proposal.

What they're saying:

Parents have raised significant concerns regarding the logistical and social impacts on their children, citing longer commutes, disrupted school communities, and students being split from their current classmates.

Some parents also voiced deeper concerns regarding the demographics of the proposed reassignments. At the meeting, parents stated that the plan seemingly targets lower-income and immigrant families.

One parent said that it appeared "too obvious that the lower-income ones are being shuttled out to Westfield" despite living closer to another school, adding that the shift would also isolate students in advanced academic programs from their peers.

The school district has firmly refuted these claims, reiterating that the sole purpose of the new boundary lines is to manage high student density and control overcrowding.

Dig deeper:

While the high school boundary debate continues, opposition from families has already successfully altered other parts of the district's redistricting efforts.

Following widespread pushback from parents worried about the impact on their families, school officials have officially scrapped previously proposed elementary school boundary changes.

School board officials are continuing to monitor public feedback as they weigh the final decision on the high school boundaries.