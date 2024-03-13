DC Council wants the Nationals to stay in Navy Yard

The D.C. Council want to make sure that the Washington Nationals stay in Navy Yard – and don't follow the Wizards and the Capitals with a potential move to Virginia.

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson is moving forward with legislation to fund millions of dollars in improvements and modernizations to Nationals Park. The ballpark is already 16 years old, and some estimates suggest it needs $300 million dollars in upgrades.

D.C. has already spent nearly $20 million on a new scoreboard, but Mendelson tells FOX 5 he wants to get in front of this now.

"We own that stadium. We are responsible for repairing it. Not only do we have that obligation, but let’s provide a long-term plan," said Mendelson.

Mendelson has been critical of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser over her "reactive approach" to making an offer to the Capitals and Wizards, opening a door for Virginia to sweep in to move those teams to Alexandria.

While the plan to move the Caps and Wizards to Virginia has stalled, many people who live near Nats Park tell FOX 5 they want D.C. officials to act now.

"it brings so much, so many people coming to visit. People live here, including myself. It has become a destination, absolutely they need to invest in it," said one resident.

Mendelson tells FOX 5 he was "surprised" that Bowser or her staff were not present at a council hearing on Nationals Park this week. The mayor’s office tells FOX 5 that Events DC and the District's Chief Financial Officer were invited, but not the mayor herself.