3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash overnight on Route 301 in Prince George’s County

The Brief Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash overnight in Upper Marlboro, fire officials said. The crash happened around 12:43 a.m. on the 4000 block of Crain Highway. One person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



Three people were killed and another person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash overnight in Prince George’s County, fire officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:43 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Fire officials said crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision and found three people dead at the scene.

One other person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince George's County Police

Investigation underway

Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, according to fire officials.

No additional details about what led to the collision were immediately released.