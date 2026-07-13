The Brief According to public records first reported by NOTUS, seat rights in the Commanders’ new stadium will be sold for up to $975 million. Proceeds will go to stadium construction costs. "As planning continues, we are committed to a thoughtful approach that balances long-term investment in a world-class venue with opportunities for fans at a variety of price points," the team said in a statement.



The upcoming NFL season is now only about two months away, but plenty of Washington Commanders fans are already looking years ahead.

What we know:

The Commanders' new stadium is scheduled to open in 2030, and according to public records that were first reported by NOTUS, seat rights will be sold for up to $975 million, with the proceeds going to construction costs.

That means that if every one of the roughly 65,000 seats in the new stadium had a Personal Seat License (PSL), the average cost would be about $15,000. However, it's important to note: This only applies to season tickets.

Also, generally speaking, the nicer the seat, the more expensive the PSL. So, some will cost much more than $15,000, others will cost less.

What they're saying:

"Basically, you need to buy a license in order to purchase season tickets. So, I will need to put up money upfront to help build the stadium, and in exchange for that, I get the right to buy season tickets," explained George Washington University Professor of Sports Management Lisa Delpy Neirotti.

"[PSL's are] a very common revenue generation technique. So, it is not new to the Commanders. Many other places have implemented PSL’s, and they’ve all worked well," Delpy Neirotti added.

In fact, 21 NFL teams use PSL's. They date back to the expansion Carolina Panthers first using them in 1995.

Dig deeper:

A spokesperson for the Commanders sent FOX5 the following statement:

"We are in the early stages of planning a Personal Seat License (PSL) program with Events DC for the new Commanders stadium. This is not new funding, and the use of PSLs for stadium construction was included in the stadium deal. Our priority is creating a range of PSL and ticketing options that provide fans with multiple entry points and offer accessibility across the stadium experience."

"As planning continues, we are committed to a thoughtful approach that balances long-term investment in a world-class venue with opportunities for fans at a variety of price points," the statement continues.