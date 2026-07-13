The Brief Officers rescued a cat thrown from a moving vehicle on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Maryland National Capital Park Police responded to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail. Police said the frightened cat was safely rescued without injury.



Officers rescued a cat Sunday after witnesses reported it was thrown from a moving vehicle while crossing the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

What we know:

Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division, responded to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge Trail where they found the animal.

Police said the frightened cat was safely rescued without injury and is now receiving care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at PGPPCrimeTips@mncppc.org.

Cat rescued after being thrown from moving vehicle on Woodrow Wilson Bridge (Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division)

Cat rescued after being thrown from moving vehicle on Woodrow Wilson Bridge (Maryland National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division)