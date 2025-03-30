DC cherry blossoms draw massive crowds to Tidal Basin during peak bloom 

Massive crowds flocked to the Tidal Basin over the weekend to see D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms in peak bloom.

The iconic cherry blossom trees reached peak bloom on Friday. The National Park Service defines peak bloom as when 70% of Yoshino cherry blossoms have opened.

What we know:

Cherry blossoms generally remain in bloom for about 10 days, though this depends on weather conditions.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, which began March 20, runs through April 13 and features events such as a kite festival, a 5K run, and a parade.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Some scattered showers are possible later tonight.

There will be the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday with high temperatures near 78 degrees.

