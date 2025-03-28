The Brief DC’s cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom between March 28 and March 31. Warmer weekend temperatures may speed up the bloom process. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs through April 13 with various events.



Washington, D.C.’s iconic cherry blossom trees are nearing peak bloom, a spectacle that draws a remarkable number of visitors to the city's Tidal Basin each year!

The National Park Service (NPS), which manages the area, defines peak bloom as when 70% of Yoshino cherry blossoms have opened.

Cherry blossoms nearing peak bloom in DC this week

Timeline:

According to NPS, peak bloom typically occurs between late March and early April. This year, it is expected to fall between March 28 and March 31. Cherry blossoms generally remain in bloom for about 10 days, though this depends on weather conditions.

With temperatures climbing into the 70s and near 80 degrees this weekend, the blossoms could reach peak bloom at any moment. "With lots of shy trees (many on the east side of the Tidal Basin) not opening their blossoms yet, we're not quite there. Maybe tomorrow?" NPS posted online on Thursday.

National Cherry Blossom Festival continues through April 13

The National Cherry Blossom Festival, which began March 20, runs through April 13 and features events such as a kite festival, a 5K run, and a parade.

DC’s cherry blossoms approaching peak bloom