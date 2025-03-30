Metro to open early for Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run

The Brief Metrorail opens at 5 a.m. on on Sunday, April 6 Smithsonian Station is closest but may be crowded; Federal Triangle and L'Enfant Plaza are within walking distance. Over 17,000 runners and thousands of spectators anticipated.



Metrorail will open two hours early on Sunday, April 6, to accommodate runners and spectators for the Cherry Blossom 10-Mile.

The transit system will open at 5 a.m. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.

Early opening for Cherry Blossom 10-Mile

What we know:

Officials say all lines will run normal service, with trains arriving approximately every four minutes.

Smithsonian Station, serving the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, is the nearest to the start and finish lines, though it may become crowded.

Attendees can take the Blue, Orange, or Silver lines to Federal Triangle, a 12-minute walk from the starting line, or the Blue, Orange, Silver, Green, or Yellow lines to L'Enfant Plaza, a 19-minute walk from the starting line.

The race attracts over 17,000 participants, along with thousands of spectators.

