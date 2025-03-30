Metro to open early for Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run
WASHINGTON - Metrorail will open two hours early on Sunday, April 6, to accommodate runners and spectators for the Cherry Blossom 10-Mile.
The transit system will open at 5 a.m. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.
READ MORE: DC cherry blossoms draw massive crowds to Tidal Basin during peak bloom
Early opening for Cherry Blossom 10-Mile
What we know:
Officials say all lines will run normal service, with trains arriving approximately every four minutes.
Smithsonian Station, serving the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines, is the nearest to the start and finish lines, though it may become crowded.
Attendees can take the Blue, Orange, or Silver lines to Federal Triangle, a 12-minute walk from the starting line, or the Blue, Orange, Silver, Green, or Yellow lines to L'Enfant Plaza, a 19-minute walk from the starting line.
The race attracts over 17,000 participants, along with thousands of spectators.
READ MORE: DC’s cherry blossoms reach peak bloom
The Source: FOX 5 DC & Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority