DC attorney general awaits evidence to investigate viral Metrobus assault

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol.

Metro Spokesperson Ian Jannetta told FOX 5 that the Metro Transit Police Department is still investigating the matter.

"Metrobus leadership has determined that the bus operator did not follow proper procedures during this incident, and appropriate administrative action will be taken," Jannetta said. "A bulletin reminding all Metrobus operators of protocols for onboard disturbances will be circulated this week. MTPD is stepping up patrols on the W4 as part of its ongoing initiative to increase officer availability and visibility throughout the bus and rail system."

Appalling is a word D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine used to describe the actions of the juveniles on the W4 bus. Racine made it a point to tell FOX 5 his team makes him aware of such videos.

In D.C., the Attorney General's Office is responsible for prosecuting juveniles.

After receiving countless comments calling for the group in the video to be held responsible for their actions, FOX 5 asked AG Racine what he feels needs to happen to them.

"Our juvenile justice is one premised on accountability," Racine responded. "We need evidence that can be brought before a court. Once kids are held accountable under our system, they get rehabilitation services, which we hope and pray, reduces the likelihood that they’ll commit a crime again."

The attorney general also said he "eagerly" awaits the evidence from Monday's Metrobus assault, so his office can investigate.

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

More voices are speaking out in the wake of this violent incident caught on camera. Linda Mercer, a former Metrobus operator told FOX 5 she's concerned with the safety of drivers.

"This is the norm for us. You name it, we’ve seen it, we’ve heard it," Mercer said. "As a bus operator, we’re taught we’re not there to protect them, we’re there to operate the bus and operate the bus safely."

Mercer believes the onus needs to be on WMATA and city leaders must be involved.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the union representing Metrobus drivers wrote:

"Since the recent incident where a passenger was attacked by several other riders on a MetroBus route many have asked for Local 689’s comments on WMATA workplace rules and policies. It is true that WMATA workplace rules prohibit an employee from intervening in a fight or dispute on their bus. When they become aware of an issue on their vehicle WMATA operators are instructed to stop the bus safely, secure the vehicle, and inform management of the incident. We strongly support this policy and policies like these because they are intended to keep our operators out of harm's way.

"Our members have been on the front lines of this pandemic since day one. Our bus operators are often the first to deal with the full force of social problems that are not their fault or under their control. The negative impacts of poverty, mental illness, and drug addiction are often felt directly by our operators on a daily basis. The last few years have been some of the most challenging in decades. Our bus operators are not law enforcement officers and they shouldn’t have to act like them. Our members are not social workers. Our members aren’t trained to fight or break up fights. Our members aren’t trained to resolve the social issues that cause this violence. The problems our members face every day are far larger than something we can tackle on our own as transit workers.

"A bus operator that intervenes in a fight, assault, or dispute has a target placed on their back. Most bus operators do the same routes day in and day out for months on end. They shouldn’t have to place themselves in danger just to move the riding public. We would never agree to or support a policy that would place our members directly in unsafe situations.

"Our union has fought for years to help draw attention to attacks on transit workers and safety on public transportation. We strongly supported state and local efforts to protect our members and prevent these attacks in the first place."