Does DC's attorney general have authority to investigate Commanders?

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine launched an investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace misconduct in April. The Washington Post reports that the investigation is nearing an end, and the AG is ready to act on the findings.

While the D.C. attorney general has some criminal authority — including over juveniles — the office is largely focused on protecting consumers in the District. AG Racine has the power to investigate when companies or individuals make inaccurate representations to patrons in D.C.

In April, Racine was copied on a letter from the House Oversight Committee investigating sexual harassment and workplace misconduct in the Commanders franchise that was sent to the Federal Trade Commission.

The letter flagged "troubling" financial conduct that "victimized thousands of team fans" and the NFL.

The attorney general could be investigating statements made by the Commanders to District consumers. For example, whether they accurately represented the safety of their workplace and what the team did in response to allegations of safety issues within the organization.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh were also copied on the House Oversight Committees' letter.

"The D.C. attorney general has the ability to conduct or lead multistate investigations," said Jason Downs, the former chief deputy attorney general for D.C. "That could be with Maryland, that could be with Virginia. That could be collaboration with the federal authorities such as the Federal Trade Commission."

AG Miyares confirmed that his office is conducting an inquiry into the Commanders in a letter to Commanders' attorneys last April. On Tuesday, his office said they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

The House Oversight Committee, meanwhile, continues to investigate the Commanders as part of their legislative authority looking into the allegations of the team's workplace misconduct. The Commanders dispute claims about financial impropriety. A spokesperson said they have met with counsel at the D.C. AG's office and that no one from that office has indicated whether the office is planning to take action against the team or Snyder.