DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shrugged off a FOX 5 request to view video showing the brutal attack of a woman onboard a Metrobus in the District.

At a press conference Wednesday marking the opening of the city’s cadet corps training center, FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez described the video and asked the mayor if she had viewed it – to which Bowser answered no.

"I don’t even have to see a video if somebody was pushed off of a bus," Bowser said. "I imagine it’s traumatizing and shouldn’t happen. And that is not any type of crime we want to see in our city at any time."

The video obtained by FOX 5 shows a brutal assault caught on a cellphone camera onboard a Metrobus in the District. In the video, individuals who appear to be juveniles - and possibly some adults – can be seen striking and shoving passenger Kyla Thurston.

Thurston spoke with FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick Wednesday and told her the situation began after she asked a group of youth sitting nearby to stop using foul language after she gave up her seat to a young woman who came onboard the bus with her young children.

"At that point, the kids became unruly. They started being disrespectful, like saying things to me," Thurston said. "Then next thing you know, there were objects being throw at me, and I was just like, ‘Thank You, Lord,' because throughout the whole incident the only thing I could recall was the kids hitting me and kicking me - and I had no defense."

Thurston said she asked the bus driver numerous times to stop, but the bus kept moving. "The bus driver made no attempt to stop the bus. He didn't alert local authorities or anything to my defense," she said. "Even after I'm yelling at the top of my lungs, ‘Stop the bus – let me off the bus,' the bus driver never stopped."

Eventually the bus did stop at another stop location. That's when Thurston said she was kicked and pushed off of the bus by her attackers.

At this time no arrests have been made in connection with the attack.