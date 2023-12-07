Days after explosion at Arlington home, neighbors allowed to return to their houses

Neighbors who were evacuated Monday night before a home exploded in an Arlington neighborhood have been given clearance to return home.

On Wednesday, a number of residents on North Burlington Street returned home about 48 hours after they were evacuated.

Some have been staying with family or hotels and told FOX 5 they would stay with them for at least another night but needed to return home to grab a few items. Others are returning home for good.

For the past two days, a recovery center has been operating out of the Central Library on Quincy Street in Arlington. The center was run by Arlington officials and supported by the American Red Cross and offered snacks, as well as other resources.

Stephanie Babyak is a spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

"It’s trauma after an event such as the one that just occurred with the home explosion. People really are just in need of trying to get their feet under them," Babyak said.

Also on-site was Arlington’s Department of Emergency Management and Department of Human Services.

Tania Bougebrayel Cohn said the center was closing Wednesday night, but the services and resources are ongoing.

Bougebrayel Cohn said DHS, for example, continues to offer shelter assistance and cards for food if families need to replace food that might have spoiled in their homes while they were evacuated.

"Our Department of Human Services, this is what they do. So, we’re here for ongoing support to those who need it," she said.

The role of the center was to be a supportive space as the community continues to deal with the aftermath of the explosion. The investigation into the cause and origin continues, though police this week identified 56-year-old James Yoo as the person believed to be responsible.

Yoo, presumed dead, fired more than 30 rounds from a "flare-type" gun from the home Monday, prompting police to respond. As officers tried to execute a search warrant, authorities said Yoo shot at them.

The home exploded just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Brenda Canada, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, has a background in nursing. Canada said she was able to offer guidance if people needed help on medications that may have been lost in the blast.

"It is difficult, you know…we see many situations, however, you get involved emotionally," she said. "Of course, you get your emotions under [control]…but you put yourself in that situation to see what people are going through. But you’re so glad you’re able to help them, should they need it."

According to Arlington County officials, about 10 homes were impacted by the blast.

Anyone in need of assistance from DHS is urged to call 703-228-1300