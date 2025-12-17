Woman wanted after man stabbed at Motel 6 in Northwest DC: police

The Brief A man was stabbed at a Motel 6 in Northwest D.C., police say. The suspect was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. A lookout was issued for a Black woman last seen wearing a large white coat, black sweater and tan pants.



D.C. police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a man at a motel in Northwest.

What we know:

According to police, the call for service came in just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Officers responded for a report of a stabbing at a Motel 6 in the 6700 block of Georgia Ave., NW.

The victim was an adult male who was reported conscious and breathing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Police say the suspect in the stabbing is a Black woman last seen wearing a large white coat, black sweater and tan pants.

It's not yet clear what the motive for the stabbing was or what led up to it.

Investigators have not released details on where exactly the stabbing took place, but FOX 5 cameras caught heavy police activity surrounding the entire motel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.