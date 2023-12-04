Massive explosion reported at Arlington home after suspect fires flare gun during police search

Community members in an Arlington neighborhood are being told to shelter in place after police say a flare gun was fired inside a home, causing a massive explosion.

Arlington County police put out the alert just after 8:15 p.m., saying the incident occurred in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street in the Bluemont neighborhood.

Police say as officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, a suspect fired several rounds inside the home, which led to the explosion.

Arlington Fire and EMS said units are at the scene working to put out the fire.

They tell neighbors to expect a large fire department and police response and ask everyone to avoid the area as officials continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.

