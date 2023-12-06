Arlington house explosion investigation continues as crews search debris left behind after blast

Heavy equipment rolled across the 800 block of N. Burlington Street Wednesday morning as investigators combed through debris left behind from a massive explosion that leveled an Arlington home and left the owner dead.

Investigators could be seen carrying buckets from near where the house once stood to an area across the street where a truck offloaded a large metal container.

Officers were called to the Bluemont neighborhood Monday afternoon after investigators say James Yoo, 56, fired a "flare-type gun" from inside a home there and into the neighborhood more than 30 times.

When attempts to communicate with Yoo were unsuccessful, police obtained a search warrant. As officers breached the door of the home, officials say Yoo fired multiple gunshots from within the house.

Soon after that, just before 8:30 p.m., the house exploded, shooting a fireball into the air in a blast that was felt for miles.

Shocking video of the explosion posted online by Alex Wilson captured the blast and the fireball that engulfed the scene. The explosion tore into the sky, and the home crumpled to the ground.

At a press conference Tuesday, Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said human remains were found inside the home. Investigators believed the remains belonged to Yoo, but an autopsy was pending.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Jenkins said authorities turned off gas service to the home and evacuated nearby residents about 90 minutes before the explosion. However, Jenkins did not say what prompted them to do so.

Yoo publicly aired grievances against multiple people in his life posting paranoid rants about his neighbors and a former co-worker. He also filed federal lawsuits against his ex-wife, younger sister, a moving company, and the New York Supreme Court. They were all dismissed as frivolous.

Craig Kailimai, special agent in charge of the Washington field division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said investigators were conducting a "grid search" of the home to determine the cause and origin of the explosion.

The investigation into what triggered the explosion is still ongoing.

