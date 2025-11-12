Dan Snyder’s former Potomac estate heading to auction

The Brief Dan Snyder’s former Potomac estate will be auctioned in December. The home was donated to the American Cancer Society. Initial bids are expected between $7.5 million and $11.5 million.



The Potomac, Maryland, estate once owned by former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is headed to auction.

Snyder donated the property to the American Cancer Society in 2024. Concierge Auctions, which is handling the sale, said proceeds "will support the American Cancer Society’s mission, including research, advocacy, and patient support."

By the numbers:

The 25,000‑square‑foot main residence features coffered ceilings, floor‑to‑ceiling windows and imported stone. The home includes five bedrooms, six full and six half bathrooms, and sits on 13.5 acres overlooking the Potomac River.

Amenities include a commercial‑grade chef’s kitchen, entertainment‑sized reception rooms, an executive library and a heated pool.

The estate is about 15 miles from Washington, D.C. Bidding opens Dec. 5 and closes Dec. 18. The property is listed at $24.9 million, with initial bids expected between $7.5 million and $11.5 million.

The backstory:

Snyder sold the Commanders in 2022 to a group led by Josh Harris for more than $6 billion. His tenure was marked by lack of success on the field and a series of scandals and investigations that spanned three different team names.

