Dan Snyder struggling to sell two multimillion-dollar estates in DC area

Daniel Snyder, former owner of the Washington Commanders, is facing challenges selling two of his multimillion-dollar estates in the D.C. area.

A new report in The Washington Post states that despite a thriving ultra-luxury real estate market, neither property has attracted buyers.

However, after repeated price cuts, the Potomac mansion, which once belonged to Jordan’s King Hussein, remains unsold.

In March, the Snyders donated the property at 11900 River Road to the American Cancer Society.

In May, the charity relisted the home for $34.9 million, yet no buyers emerged. By September 23, the price was reduced again to $29.9 million.

In 2021, Snyder set a local record when he and his wife, Tanya, purchased an estate in Fairfax County for $48 million. They aimed to break that record in 2022 by listing their previous home in Potomac, Md., for $49 million.

Snyder’s Fairfax County property, located on part of George Washington’s original Mt. Vernon estate, remains on the market for $60 million, but its steep price, at over $3,700 per square foot, has also deterred buyers.