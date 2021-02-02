COVID-19 metrics improving in Arlington, but still a long way to go

Coronavirus case numbers are improving in Arlington, but the county still has a long way to go.

Health officials recorded about 500 new cases in the past week – an improvement over the peak of 861 new cases during a January spike – but that’s still far short of mid summer when the county was seeing numbers under 20.

The slow rollout of the vaccine has been a hindrance – 638 doses have been distributed per day on average - and a rare Northern Virginia snow has presented an additional hurdle.

However, the vaccine is working – none of the people who’ve been vaccinated in Arlington have become infected since receiving.

The county has recorded 201 deaths since the virus arrived in the region last year.

