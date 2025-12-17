Court rules National Guard can stay in DC

The Brief Court says the National Guard can stay in D.C. during the legal review. More than 2,300 troops have been deployed since August. The ruling follows an ambush that killed Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and injured Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe.



A federal appeals court has ruled that the National Guard can remain in Washington, D.C., while judges continue weighing the legality of the deployment.

The Guard has been stationed in the city since August, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring a crime emergency in Washington.

Within a month, more than 2,300 National Guard troops from eight states and the District were patrolling the city under the Secretary of the Army’s command. The administration also deployed hundreds of federal agents to assist with patrols.

The court’s action comes just weeks after West Virginia National Guard members Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe were ambushed while patrolling a subway station three blocks from the White House.

Beckstrom died from her injuries on Nov. 27, and Wolfe is still recovering. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29‑year‑old Afghan national who was also shot during the confrontation, has been charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty.

