Counterfeit designer watches, sunglasses seized at Dulles by Customs agents

Over a dozen counterfeit designer brand wristwatches, a handbag and sunglasses were seized from a traveler arriving to Washington Dulles International Airport Tuesday from Dubai.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 18 counterfeit watches that bore the names of designer brands including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier and Rolex. Also seized was a Louis Vuitton purse, and two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses.

CBP confirmed that the products violated intellectual property rights and officers seized the fake goods. The traveler was released, authorities say. The fakes – had they been authentic – would have been worth over $250,000.

Officials believe the products were manufactured in China and shipped to a vendor in Pakistan where the traveler purchased them.

"Counterfeit consumer goods violate United States intellectual property laws, steals revenue from trademark holders, may potentially harm U.S. consumers, and are never a good thing to pack in your baggage if you are heading to a Customs and Border Protection arrivals inspection," said Daniel Escobedo, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. "Customs and Border Protection remains committed to protecting U.S. businesses and consumers by intercepting counterfeit and potentially harmful goods that help fund transnational criminal groups."