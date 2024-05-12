12-year-old shot in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 12-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were called to the scene in the 3600 block of Jay Street, Northeast just after 3:45 p.m. where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
D.C. Fire and EMS responded and he was taken to the hospital, conscious and breathing, police say.
No information on a suspect or a motive in the shooting has been released at this time.
