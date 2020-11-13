Coronavirus ‘risk’ shuts down National Harbor hotel

Prince George’s County health officials have shut down a hotel in the National Harbor area over COVID-19 violations.

A citation on the door specified that the Hampton Inn is “an unsafe facility” with an “unreasonable coronavirus risk.”

FOX 5 has reached out to the county for additional information on what incident prompted the shutdown.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has said she is gravely concerned about youth gatherings in the National Harbor area, castigating parents for leaving children in the area without supervision.

She says in some cases, parents are reportedly renting hotel rooms for their children to party in.

The county has not indicated that the Hampton Inn hosted such parties.

