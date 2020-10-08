Prince George’s County cracking down on youth parties at National Harbor

“Super large groups” “in the thousands” are invading the National Harbor area – and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has had enough.

The county executive took time out to discuss what she says has been a persistent issue at National Harbor over the summer.

According to Alsobrooks, young people in droves are being dropped off in the area by their parents and creating havoc.

“These young people have created an environment that is not necessarily conducive to the business that is there. We have had reports of fights. Large groups of people that are there overtaking businesses with juveniles, there have been increased thefts, hotel parties hosted by parents for underage children who they leave in those hotel rooms,” Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks says county leadership – along with its COVID-19 Ambassador Compliance Team – has set itself the task of bringing these kinds of nuisance incidents to a halt.

In the meantime, she says there are a number of steps parents can take to help curb the problem – including refraining from taking out hotel rooms for their children to party in without supervision.

“It is important to remember that the National Harbor is a project that we all enjoy, but it is a business. It is not a playground. It is not an amusement park,” she said.

Alsobrooks added that, as a parent with a 15-year-old child, it “pains” her to restrict children’s fun. But she believes the county is in the process of providing other activities for children.

