Controversial 10% property tax hike may not get approved in Montgomery County

It appears Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s proposed 10% property tax hike has hit a major roadblock.

The County Council President Evan Glass told FOX 5 Monday that in no uncertain terms, lawmakers will not approve Elrich’s proposed hike.

Currently, there are two things we know: The 10% property tax hike is not moving forward, and Montgomery County Public Schools will not be getting the funding increase they demanded, which triggered this proposed tax hike in the first place.

Featured article

Elrich’s budget calls for a 10% property tax increase to fund MCPS' $3.2 billion budget. That’s $235 million more than last year. Council President Glass told FOX 5 the council instead will approve a $215 million increase. But Glass made it clear, the 10% hike will not happen.

"I know a lot of people are asking where that money is coming from, and it is not all going to be coming from a tax increase," Glass said. "I know the county executive proposed a 10% tax increase, but we are not going to adopt a 10% tax increase."

The council president says the reduction in MCPS' request could bring that 10% property tax hike down to 8%, but he also stressed the budget process is still not over and lawmakers are still looking for savings.

Elrich told FOX 5 that teacher pay and student services need to be considered.

"I just hope they are careful about what they cut," Elrich said. "I think that just cutting dollars from the school system without knowing how those extra dollars – beyond the pay – are going to affect the school system … I think it’s something they ought to think about!"

Related article

The announcement from Glass comes in the wake of a letter from a coalition of some 36 civic and business groups in Montgomery County, including chambers of commerce, developers, construction and real estate companies, writing the council about potential economic damage to the county if the 10% tax hike was approved.