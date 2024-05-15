Carjackers shoot at detective in Upper Marlboro; Suspects on the run

A Prince George's County police detective was shot at Wednesday evening by at least one carjacker in Upper Marlboro.

According to the department, the shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. near Heathermore Boulevard between Binghampton Place and Fairhaven Avenue.

It all began when a detective spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked earlier in the afternoon in the Clinton area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Prince George's Co. detective shot at by carjackers

The detective said there were at least four suspects inside the carjacked vehicle. After shooting at the detective, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle, and ran off.

The detective’s vehicle was struck, but the detective was not injured, the department confirmed.

An extensive search was conducted, but officers were not able to make any arrests.

Investigators are actively working to identify and locate the suspects. They're asking anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.