Public hearing to discuss Montgomery County's 10 percent property tax increase

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s budget calls for a 10% property tax increase – and plenty of opinions on the matter are expected to be heard at a public forum Tuesday evening.

The property tax increase would fund Montgomery County Public School's $3.2 million budget, which is up $235 million from 2023's budget.

Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight will participate in the forum, but some people told FOX 5 they want no part of a property tax hike.

"For two reasons I'm against it. For one, I'm a property owner and the second one is I'm a realtor, and I know what impact it has on the pocketbooks of my buyers," said one resident to FOX 5.

When she released her budget four months ago, McKnight called the funding increase an "investment in Montgomery County’s future." Councilmember Will Jawando, who is hosting the forum, told FOX 5 he and the superintendent will answer questions people have, and insists that the process is still underway and nothing has been decided.

"We’ve had very in-depth sessions on the whole MCPS budget. We’ll have another one on Thursday before we make our recommendation and absolutely we’re looking to hearing from residents," said Jawando.

FOX 5 requested to speak with Superintendent Mcknight, but she was not made available. The Montgomery Council’s education committee will make its budget recommendation Thursday.