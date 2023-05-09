Montgomery County council looks to reduce MCPS funding to lower 10% tax hike

Expand / Collapse search

Cuts to proposed Montgomery County property tax hike

BETHESDA - Lawmakers in Montgomery County are trying to trim back a controversial budget increase by Montgomery County Public Schools that would trigger a 10% property tax hike. 

After public reaction and public forums, the Montgomery County Council’s education committee is recommending reducing MCPS’ fund balance by $22.3 million, which would slightly lower the proposed tax hike.  Councilmember Will Jawando – who just announced a run for U.S. Senate – is the committee chair. He told FOX 5 that MCPS should tap into its unused funds. 

"We voted 3-0 to recommend to reduce by $22.3 million which is equivalent to 1% of the tax increase because of the fund balance. The school system's been carrying a pretty large fund balance of $25 to $35 million," said Jawando. 

It’s not known if the full Montgomery County council is on board with this cut.  Council President Evan Glass said the entire council will discuss the recommendation this Friday.


 