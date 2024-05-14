$50,000 winning Powerball ticket remains unclaimed in Virginia, ticket at risk of expiration

A lucky Powerball ticket winner in Virginia is at risk of losing their unclaimed $50,000 prize.

The ticket was bought at the Wawa at 2390 Plank Road in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The winning ticket was drawn in the November 27, 2023, drawing and since, no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim the prize. By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. In this case, the 180th day falls on a Saturday, when Lottery offices are closed, so the deadline will be extended through the close of the next business day. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5:00 p.m. (close of business) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.



The winning numbers for that drawing were 2-21-38-61-66, and the Powerball number was 12. This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.



Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.



Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately. The Lottery has eight customer service centers across Virginia where the ticket can be redeemed. Here is a list of locations.