Montgomery County weighs in on tax hikes amid vacant job concerns
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County residents could soon face a 10 percent property tax increase if lawmakers can't come to agreement on where to save in the county's budget.
Some councilmembers have proposed that the county look at slashing funding to 1,500 vacant government jobs before increasing the burden to tax payers.
A final virtual public hearing will be held Monday.
The public can attend Montgomery County’s virtual final public hearing online.