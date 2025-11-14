Commanders fans have touched down in Spain, bringing the burgundy and gold to Madrid ahead of Washington’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The traveling fan base is making its presence felt across the city. FOX 5’s Chad Ricardo caught up with the group to talk football and cheer the team on before kickoff.

LIVE COVERAGE: Commanders vs Dolphins in Madrid: Stream live coverage of excitement on FOX LOCAL

THE MATCHUP:

Miami (3-7) vs Washington (3-7) in Madrid, Spain.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EST, NFL Network.

Series record: Dolphins lead 10-6.

Last meeting: Dolphins beat Commanders 45-15 in Washington on Dec. 3, 2023.

Last week: Commanders lost to Detroit 42-22; Dolphins beat Buffalo 30-13.

COMMANDERS KEY INJURIES:

QB Jayden Daniels: Out with a dislocated left elbow; missing his fifth game this season after playing every game as a rookie.

WR Terry McLaurin: Out with a quadriceps injury; missing his seventh game this season after not missing any since 2020.

WR Treylon Burks: Signed to help with injuries at receiver; led Washington last week with 58 yards on three catches but now out after finger surgery.

CB Troy Amos: Placed on injured reserve with a fractured fibula this week.

CB Marshon Lattimore: Out with a knee injury.

S Will Harris: Also sidelined, adding to the secondary’s losses.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Commanders fans travel to Madrid for Dolphins game