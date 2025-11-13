Commanders vs Dolphins in Madrid: Stream live coverage of excitement on FOX LOCAL

The Brief The Commanders will play the Dolphins in the NFL's first regular-season game in Spain. Sunday's game will be the NFL's final international matchup. FOX 5 DC's Chad Ricardo is LIVE in Madrid and will be streaming from fan parties and other celebrations around the game.



Santiago Bernabéu Stadium will host the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 16 in Madrid. The two teams head overseas to face off in the NFL's seventh international game of the season.

Where to watch the Commanders face the Dolphins in Madrid

You can watch the game, which kicks off at 9:30 AM ET, on NFL Network and NFL+.

The game will not be carried on FOX 5 DC or FOX LOCAL.

FOX 5's Chad Ricardo is in Madrid to prepare for and report on the game.

FOX 5 DC will provide LIVE pre-game coverage from Madrid on FOX 5 DC and FOX LOCAL at 8:00 AM as well as post-game commentary, live ONLY on FOX LOCAL.

Tune in Saturday and Sunday on FOX LOCAL to catch the latest fan excitement from Madrid, Spain!

