City of Manassas holds State of the City address

The City of Manassas held its State of the City address Monday night.

The city has a new leader – its first democratic, Black and female mayor who is set to discuss the city’s future. This is also the first State of the City for Manassas in four years. No word on what’s caused the delay. It typically takes place annually in January but it’s scheduled to start around 5:30pm Monday, streaming live here on the city’s website.

Newly elected City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger says she plans to focus on the city’s future post-pandemic.

She also tells Fox 5’s Tisha Lewis she’ll have a straightforward approach highlighting what’s been accomplished, her initiatives, and what residents can expect in the future. This particular State of the City is significant – it’s Davis-Younger’s first as mayor and the first since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Davis-Younger says she’ll highlight infrastructure improvements including the upcoming $11 million plan to revitalize Mathis Avenue between Sudley Road and Liberia Avenue. The project reportedly could include creating pedestrian walkways, a roundabout, and more.

Davis-Younger says she will discuss how Manassas can attract more businesses.

Despite the years-long delay in the State of the City address, Davis-Younger says she looks forward to now giving it every year.

It is an important opportunity for residents and beyond to get an inside look at what the Manassas mayor and council have been working on over the last year.