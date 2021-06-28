Memorial to 5 killed in Capital Gazette attack dedicated in Annapolis; trial scheduled to begin Tuesday

The trial into a gunman's ambush of the Capital Gazette newsroom is set to begin Tuesday -- one day after Annapolis marked three years since the attack that left five newspaper employees dead.

Maryland's capital city is dedicating the "Guardians of the First Amendment" memorial in an Annapolis park in tribute to the victims.

Jarrod Ramos

A jury is scheduled to hear opening statements for the second phase of the trial against 41-year-old Jarrod Ramos Tuesday to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health.

JURY SELECTION TO BEGIN IN CAPITAL GAZETTE SHOOTING

Ramos pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him in the attack. He has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.