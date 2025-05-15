Chris Brown arrested in England for 'bottle-tossing incident,' reports

The Brief Chris Brown was recently arrested in the United Kingdom on Thursday morning. The star is accused of throwing a bottle at music producer Abe Diaw in a nightclub two years ago.



R&B artist Chris Brown was arrested in the United Kingdom on Thursday, over a bottle-throwing incident in a nightclub two years ago, according to sources.

What we know:

It is being reported by TMZ that Brown was taken into custody at a hotel in Manchester, England on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

According to sources, the arrest stems from a violent incident that reportedly took place at Tape nightclub in the Mayfair section of London on February 19, 2023. Brown allegedly clashed with music producer Abe Diaw and is accused of attacking him with a bottle.

The star was reportedly in England for his holdout Breezy Bowl XX tour.

Brown is also set to make a stop at Nationals Stadium in August.

What we don't know:

Details on potential charges have not been specified at this time. No word on whether Brown's recent arrest will impact upcoming tour dates.