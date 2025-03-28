Broccoli City teams up with Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Tour for weekend of events

The Brief Brocolli City is teaming up with Live Nation for Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Nationals Stadium in D.C. The event will feature a weekend of activities from Trap Karaoke and a Block Party featuring food trucks, curated vendors, and much more.



Broccoli City is teaming up with Live Nation Urban for Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Nationals Stadium in August.

The healthy lifestyle, homegrown, live music event kicks off on Friday, August 8, and wraps up on Sunday, August 10, with entertainment featuring Chris Brown and Friends for Breezy Bowl XX. Along with Chris Brown, Summer Walker, and Bryson Tiller are set to take the stage.

Broccoli City Festival Weekend Events:

● Coco Butter x Trap Karaoke (Friday, August 8): We’re starting the weekend with the biggest Trap Karaoke party ever. A night of anthems and sing-your-heart-out moments and more!

● Broccoli Block Party (Saturday, August 9): In partnership with Basement R&B, we’re taking over Southwest with the Broccoli City Block Party. DJs, food trucks, curated vendors, and unexpected pop-ups—it is the ultimate DC summer experience.

● Breezy Bowl DC (Sunday, August 10): Nationals Park becomes the backdrop for a stadium experience with Chris Brown, Summer Walker, and Bryson Tiller. From the field to the concourse, expect curated moments and immersive touchpoints throughout.

"Since its inception in 2013, Broccoli City Festival has consistently brought together culture and cause, serving as a platform for legendary and emerging artists while amplifying the voices of young changemakers," said Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival. "BC Fest isn't just a music festival—it's a movement celebrating culture, creativity, and community, and we look forward to keeping that tradition going for our 12th year."

