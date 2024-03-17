Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom after warm weekend

It's official: D.C.'s cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom!

The blossoms are open at D.C.'s Tidal Basin and putting on a spectacular show thanks to the warm weather over the weekend.

Credit: National Park Service

CELEBRATE THE CHERRY BLOSSOMS

The peak came earlier than expected. A factor in the timing of the bloom has been the unusually warm winters the D.C. region has seen in recent years.

D.C. will celebrate the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival from March 20 to April 14. Fun activities include a kite festival, a cherry blossom 5K and a parade.

The District’s cherry blossoms date back over 111 years to an original 1912 gift of 3,000 trees from the mayor of Tokyo.