Virginia street race goes viral: Elon Musk shares video of Cybertruck and Lamborghini showdown

A street racing video taken in Tysons, Virginia is going viral - with more than 75 million views on social media after Elon Musk shared it.

The video, which is less than 30 seconds long, shows a blue Lamborghini racing a Tesla Cybertruck on Leesburg Pike, or Route 7. (The Cybertruck wins, which is why Musk reshared the video).

Ryan Haggerty works nearby and heard the race before he saw it. He said it happened late last week, around 2 p.m.

The clip shows a crowd of people lined up on the sidewalk with their phones out, recording the quick race.

Another angle on Instagram shows the view from the Lamborghini's passenger.

Haggerty said he sees supercars trying to race each other in the area often - but usually, it's late at night.

Mansour Ghaderi is around Tysons frequently - and said aggressive driving hit home for him a few weeks ago.

"There was one guy who chased me to the parking lot of Tysons Corner, came out, and put a gun in my stomach, he says because I was not going fast enough," Ghaderi said. "I said 'I didn't know you were following me.'"

Street racing is banned in Virginia as a form of reckless driving.

Fairfax Police formed a task force earlier this year to crack down on car meetups and street takeovers - and in a Fairfax County Board of Supervisors legislative meeting Tuesday morning said it has been effective.

Still, others who saw this viral video say they love to see it as long as it's safe.

"Usually it looks like they're pretty smart with it," Haggerty said. "I like people to be safe, I like to get home, not have anybody get hit by a car or the absolute crap scared out of them because it scared me when I heard it."

"If it's a busy intersection, be safe, but it's at their discretion, Hey, race on, if you can pay for all the tickets," one woman who saw the video said, laughing.

Fairfax County police said officers from their Traffic Division are actively investigating the incident. It is not clear what charges, if any, the drivers could face.

This summer, Maryland enacted a law allowing police to enforce stricter penalties for illegal street racing.