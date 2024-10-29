Woman born and raised in Virginia among 1,600 voter registrations canceled: 'I don't understand'

The Biden administration filed its response to Virginia in the Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon regarding the removal of 1,600 so-called non-citizens from the voter rolls just a week before Election Day.

The Department of Justice, alongside a voting rights coalition representing several individuals who argue they were wrongly removed from Virginia’s voter rolls, made their case to the Supreme Court just before the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

The DOJ contends that Virginia's argument—that without an emergency stay, the commonwealth would be required to restore 1,600 non-citizens to the voter rolls—doesn’t hold up. This is because at least some of those removed were eligible citizens.

"I don't understand. My grandma, me and my grandma go vote together, and she'll be 90 years old November 6," said Shantae Martin, a Virginia resident, to FOX 5 DC.

Martin says she was born and raised in Virginia and had no idea her voter registration was flagged until she received a letter.

Virginia may file a brief reply after reviewing Tuesday's arguments from the Biden administration and the voting rights coalition, but the court can issue a decision at any time.

