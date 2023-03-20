Cherry Blossoms 2023: Beat the crowds with views of DC from the Potomac River

It's the first day of spring and the 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival is underway. All around the D.C. region people are finding fun ways to take in the beauty of the city’s famous cherry trees.

One vantage point that offers amazing views of the nation’s capital is from aboard a Potomac Water Taxi.

City Cruises DC offers the trips up and down the Potomac River with views of the city’s iconic memorials and monuments surrounded by the beauty of the cherry blossoms.

The sightseeing experiences run throughout the festival and offer stops up and down the Potomac.

Find out more about the tours online.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

D.C.'s famed cherry blossoms are just one step from peak bloom, as they hit stage five of their blooming process on Saturday.

The NPS says that the trees began budding on February 23. They then reached stage two of the bloom process on March 1, stage three on March 7 and stage four on March 11.

This year's forecast says peak bloom will be between March 22 - March 25.