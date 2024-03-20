Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off: Here's the history behind DC's iconic blooms

D.C.’s iconic cherry blossoms have officially hit peak and the annual Cherry Blossom Festival kicked off Wednesday.

The festival spans four weeks and welcomes more than 1.5 million people every year with experiences, events and installations celebrating the blossoms.

Visitors can expect specialty food and drink offers, vibrant art displays, family-friendly workshops and a closing parade.

The festival has been bringing visitors to the D.C. area for over a century. It commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to the city of Washington, D.C. and serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between the U.S. and Japan.

Here’s more on the long-standing history behind this annual celebration and the deep connection it symbolizes between the U.S. and Japan:



The blooming period starts several days before the peak bloom and can last as long as 14 days.

The Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from March 20-April 14.

The opening ceremony will be held on March 23 and will feature special performances from acclaimed artists with ties to both the U.S. and Japan. The festival will close out with a parade on April 13.

